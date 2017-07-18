Bell Pottinger Will Face UK Disciplinary After DA Complaint

The Democratic Alliance said on Thursday Bell Pottinger would face a disciplinary hearing by the Public Relations and Communications Association in the United Kingdom, following the party's complaint that it sowed racial divisions in South Africa.

The hearing will begin on August 18 in London.

Leaked Gupta emails show Bell Pottinger carried out a propaganda campaign on behalf of President Jacob Zuma's friends, the Gupta family. In early July, the company apologised for the work it did on behalf of the Guptas.

The family is at the centre of state capture corruptions in the country.

The PRCA's director general Francis Ingham said in a statement on Tuesday: "As previously announced, the complaint filed by the Democratic Alliance against Bell Pottinger is being considered by a Professional Practices Committee.

"This committee has decided to hold a hearing on this case with both parties on Friday, 18th August, 2017. Both the Democratic Alliance and Bell Pottinger are now required to provide full evidence to the committee ahead of this hearing. We want to thank both sides again for their cooperation so far."

Experts in various fields found the company strategically used racial tension in South Africa as a platform to push an economic and political agenda. It created fake news on social media and targeted individual members of the media who exposed corruption and state capture.

Bell Pottinger has been accused of using black-ops social media campaigns to distract away from scandals surrounding the Gupta family and President Jacob Zuma. One of these campaigns is the ideology surrounding white monopoly capital.

Leaked emails from within the Gupta empire suggest Bell Pottinger also helped the MK Military Veterans Association and the African National Congress Youth League in their campaigns to discredit anti-Zuma press and campaigns and Gupta critics.

The DA said in a statment: "Bell Pottinger designed and carried out a hateful and divisive propaganda campaign for the Guptas and the Zumas in our country, which is still dealing with a very painful past.

"The DA welcomes that this hearing will go ahead as we must stand up to those who seek to divide us.

"The South African public stood up against Bell Pottinger in South Africa and in London and we will continue to do so. We will also continue to push Bell Pottinger for full disclosure of their Gupta account and that the money from this account be paid back to South Africa."