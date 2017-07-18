Best Of HuffPost On 18 July: 9 Stories You Should Catch

1. How much longer can Jacob Zuma hold out? For the first time, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan called publicly for Zuma to step aside and ANC MP Makhosi Khoza said she was risking her life by telling the pres he was "haunting the South African nation". Read here.

2. Drugs giant Roche is "killing" SA cancer sufferers by charging R500,000 for a drug that costs less than R3,000 to make, cancer survivor Claudette Moor told HuffPost SA. "There are other countries who offer this drug at a much cheaper price but Roche keeps extending their patent", she said. Read here.

Gleevec and Herceptin the latest in cancer therapy.

3. How did you give back 67 minutes this Mandela Day? Here's what some South Africans would also love 67 minutes of, including 67 corrupt politicians locked away and 67 minutes with no cell phone. Read here.

4. Meanwhile, Mabala Noise headed to Zandspruit township to hand out food parcels. Member Du Boiz recalled his mom selling clothes so the family could eat and stressed how we need to appreciate our blessings. Watch here.

5. Bell Pottinger is getting a taste of its own medicine when it will be scrutinised by a PR association in the UK after a complaint by the DA. "Bell Pottinger designed and carried out a hateful and divisive propaganda campaign for the Guptas and the Zumas in our country" alleges the DA. Read here.

6. Why was Thokozani Magwaza forced out as CEO of the South African Social Security Agency while the disastrous Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini stays? Here's 4 reasons why it should have been the other way round. Read here.

7. We have a crush on TV's king and queen, Connie and Shona Ferguson. They really seem to love each other and they brought us Uncle Brutus. Read here.

8. Here are 5 lessons I learned from Madiba, says Patricia Furstenberg. "Always one to speak of forgiveness, of dialogue and freedom, he had been an inspiration for many." Read here.

9. Sorry Mr Pollock, says sports journo Echbert Boezak, the figures do not add up. "Maybe I shouldn't have been too surprised at Pollock's latest comments about how 'transformation was affecting the Proteas performance'." Read here.