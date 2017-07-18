Here's 4 Reasons Why We Cannot Get Over Connie And Shona Fergusons' Greatness

The couple and brains behind some of the best shows on TV, Connie and Shona Ferguson, may as well be crowned the queen and king of South African television.

Through their production company, Ferguson Films, the husband and wife team have brought us shows like "Rockville", "Igazi", "The Wild", "The Queen" and the movie, "The Gift".

We simply cannot get enough of the couple and here's why:

1. Their undying, adorable love for each other

Having been married for over 15 years, the couple has been dubbed as the golden couple of the entertainment industry.

We love watching their sweet gestures towards each other on social media and how they make us believe in that everlasting kind of love. It's so sweet to watch.

2. They gave us Brutus

On the TV series, "The Queen", Ferguson Films introduced to Brutus, the uncle we all love and cannot get enough of. The series is about a dedicated wife, mother and successful businesswoman, Harriet, played by Connie. She is forced to do the unthinkable when her husband's secret comes to light. After tragedy strikes, she is forced to take over a family empire whilst hiding a deadly secret that can tear them apart. Brutus, played by the legendary Themba Ndaba, lives with Harriet, her flamboyant brother, Kgosi (played by Sello Maake ka-Ncube) and her children. He is the uncle we'd all love to have, sometimes because of his quirky ways to keep his brother's family together.

3.The listened to us when we chose a wife for uncle Brutus

Earlier this year, fans took to Twitter and called for actress Rami Chuene to join the show as Brutus' wife. The couple challenged Chuene to get 10,000 retweets for her to be considered for the role and she delivered. Chuene has started filming for the show and will be part of the cast when the second season of the show starts later this month. We love how the couple makes TV for the people and we simply cannot wait for season two. It's also great that the season will start without a production break.

It's for real. @ramichuene has signed. Thanks tweeps. Details of the character to be revealed later. Welcome to THE QUEEN. #TheQueenMzansi — UNCLE SHO (@Shona_Ferguson) May 24, 2017

4.They're just so great

Fam, this couple is outchea, breaking barriers and levelling the ground for generations to come."It is because of them that the black child will know that it's possible to successfully build your dream whatever it maybe," a fan tweeted. We could not agree more.

Phambili with the Fergusons!