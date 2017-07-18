All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Police Minister Fikile Mbalula Spent His 67 Minutes For Mandela At Sunnyside Police Station

    The minister may have just outdone all of our efforts for Mandela Day.

    18/07/2017 17:09 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    SIPHIWE SIBEKO/Reuters
    Graca Machel, wife of former President Nelson Mandela and Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula.

    Police minister Fikile Mbalula took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to share how he spent International Nelson Mandela Day.

    Mbalula, who took over the reigns in March following President Jacob Zuma's cabinet reshuffle, spent time with police officers at the station.

    He also got to do some police work during the visit -- certifying documents for citizens who queued at the station's front desk for assistance.

    "Working at Sunnyside Police Station today. "satisying" (certifying), "eve davids" (affidavits) and all," Mbalula tweeted.

    While playing policeman, Mbalula shared how his interaction with the people of Sunnyside went and in true Mbalula style, the citizens were not spared his touch of spice.

    And Twitter was not coping:

