Police Minister Fikile Mbalula Spent His 67 Minutes For Mandela At Sunnyside Police Station

Graca Machel, wife of former President Nelson Mandela and Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula.

Police minister Fikile Mbalula took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to share how he spent International Nelson Mandela Day.

Mbalula, who took over the reigns in March following President Jacob Zuma's cabinet reshuffle, spent time with police officers at the station.

He also got to do some police work during the visit -- certifying documents for citizens who queued at the station's front desk for assistance.

"Working at Sunnyside Police Station today. "satisying" (certifying), "eve davids" (affidavits) and all," Mbalula tweeted.

Issa Day at the office pic.twitter.com/lWLjzUHfLu — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) July 18, 2017

While playing policeman, Mbalula shared how his interaction with the people of Sunnyside went and in true Mbalula style, the citizens were not spared his touch of spice.

Sunnyside peep: "Minister please "satisfy my Steve Kate "



Me: say no more ! pic.twitter.com/abD2ROo1Jp — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) July 18, 2017

And Twitter was not coping:

U excell in all departments man,i wish thy cud put u as education minister,kids wud hv free education! — Applejazz (@kgaogelomoses) July 18, 2017

Wena u must be the president of the republic yazi?! — Ma'Motheo (@MsRamara) July 18, 2017

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 yhuuuuuu kubekwe umntu owrongo shame. — Zinzie WakwaNyembezi (@IamZinzie) July 18, 2017

@Benj_Boleke "Satisfy..." 😂😂😂 give them the satisfaction Minister 😂😂 — Zimmy (@ZimmySikuni) July 18, 2017