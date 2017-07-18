South Africans Have Had It With R. Kelly, And The Sex Cult Claims Are The Last Straw

South Africans have expressed their disgust over news that US RnB and soul artist R. Kelly (Robert Kelly) is alleged to be holding teenage girls captive in a cult.

On Monday, Buzzfeed reported that the singer was recruiting teenage girls for a sexual cult under false pretences. He reportedly promised young girls mentorship in their musical careers, only to force them into violent and abusive relationships.

Kelly has reportedly housed the women in Georgia and Illinois where he engages in sexual acts with them that he videotapes and shares with friends.He also tells them what to wear, eat, when they are allowed to leave the premises and confiscates their phones, reported Buzzfeed.

Kelly has since denied the allegations that he has started a cult. A rep for the singer told TMZ: "Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name."

Linda Mensch, a civil lawyer in Chicago who represents the superstar, said in a statement: "Like all of us, Mr. Kelly deserves a personal life. Please respect that."

South Africans took to social media platforms to label the singer a pervert. They also didn't hesitate to remind people of Kelly's already tarnished reputation when it comes to dating underage girls.

Although the parents of these girls have reported their concerns to police, these girls do not seem to be discontent with staying with the singer. TMZ also released a video where the alleged victim denies that she was being held against her will. In the video, Jocelyn Savage says her parents have blown the situation out of proportion, and that she is happy and comfortable in the company of R.Kelly.

R. Kelly is notorious for having relationships with teenage girls. In 1994, he married pop sensation Aaliyah when she was only 15 years old. He falsified her age and produced a birth certificate saying that she was 18. He also went on to produce her first album, "Age Ain't Nothin But A Number,".

He also made headlines after a sex tape was released of him allegedly peeing inside an underage girl's mouth in 2002. The girl's aunt identified her in the tape, and told the media she would've been 14 at the time of the tape's recording. He was acquitted of all child pornography charges. It was the second time the media had anonymously received a sex tape of Kelly.