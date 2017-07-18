Trump Plays In A Firetruck, And The Photos Don't Disappoint

President Donald Trump checked out some sweet big-kid toys on Monday as part of his administration's "Made in America" week featuring U.S.-made bulldozers, baseball bats and firetrucks.

Trump hopped into a firetruck made by Wisconsin-based Pierce Manufacturing, and this gem of a photo resulted.

OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images President Donald Trump examines a firetruck from Wisconsin-based manufacturer Pierce on the South Lawn during a "Made in America" product showcase at the White House on Monday.

The photo is reminiscent of an image from earlier in the year, when the president hopped aboard a big-rig truck, sending the internet into a frenzy. See more photos of the president checking out American products below.