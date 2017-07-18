All Sections
    NEWS

    Trump Plays In A Firetruck, And The Photos Don't Disappoint

    18/07/2017 08:12 SAST | Updated 30 minutes ago

    President Donald Trump checked out some sweet big-kid toys on Monday as part of his administration's "Made in America" week featuring U.S.-made bulldozers, baseball bats and firetrucks.

    Trump hopped into a firetruck made by Wisconsin-based Pierce Manufacturing, and this gem of a photo resulted.

    OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images
    President Donald Trump examines a firetruck from Wisconsin-based manufacturer Pierce on the South Lawn during a "Made in America" product showcase at the White House on Monday.

    The photo is reminiscent of an image from earlier in the year, when the president hopped aboard a big-rig truck, sending the internet into a frenzy.

    See more photos of the president checking out American products below.

    • OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images
      President Donald Trump seems to like the view from a firetruck made by Wisconsin-based Pierce Manufacturing as Vice President Mike Pence stands by during "Made in America" week.
    • OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images
      Trump gives the thumbs-up from the firetruck cab.
    • Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
      Trump admires a wheel loader made by Caterpillar.
    • OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images
      Trump grips a Marucci baseball bat.
    • Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
      Trump models a Stetson cowboy hat.
    • Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
      Trump checks out a boat made by Hinckley Yachts.
