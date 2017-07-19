The ANC Is Glad Makhosi Khoza Will Get Security, But Mthembu, Mbalula, Youth League Won't Be Punished

According to Parliament, death threats against African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Makhosi Khoza were so serious, they warranted extra security.

"The security assessment confirmed that a security threat existed, and that appropriate support must be given to Khoza," TimesLive quoted Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo as saying on Wednesday.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa told HuffPost SA on Wednesday the ruling party welcomed the protection of Khoza. But no action would be taken against ANC members who sent threats, and neither would party chief whip, Jackson Mthembu for reprimanding her publicly.

We do not protect people where we are discussing as a dynamic & Democratic organisation. We call one another to order so you do not need the police for that.

Zizi Kodwa

"We do not protect people where we are discussing as a dynamic and democratic organisation. We call one another to order so you do not need the police for that," Kodwa said.

He went on to say, "But when a person receives death threats and SMS's then it is a criminal offence".

"We welcome the decision made by Parliament, Intimidation and death threats will not be taken on political activities, it is a criminal act and action must be taken, he said.

"This is not a political act, this represents criminality. it must go beyond protection and actually catch the perpetrators on the basis of criminality. We want to know the people behind the SMS," Kodwa added.

Khoza has been at the forefront of criticism levelled against President Jacob Zuma.

Khoza, who has publicly denounced corruption and what she terms the "politics of patronage" in the ranks of the ANC and has been outspoken in favour of a secret ballot in the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma, has recently been targeted by aggressors who have threatened her life and the life of her family. There have been calls within the ANC for disciplinary action to be taken against her.

Mthembu became the second politician from the party who called for Khoza to be disciplined. The first was Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, after the ANC Youth League itself called for her removal, and then a group from eThekwini sent her death threats.

Khoza revealed on Friday last week some of the threats she has received, by posting to Facebook screengrabs of text messages sent to her cellphone calling for her death. Her daughter was been threatened.

Democratic Alliance

The Democratic Alliance was relieved Khoza was afforded security.

The party's spokesperson for police, Zakhele Mbele, said through a statement on Tuesday: "Thankfully, this protection is not too late, as it has been for many other office-bearers who have not been afforded the same level of protection because they are not part of the ANC elite".

The DA went on to criticise the ANC for their treatment of Khoza versus that of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

"Of particular concern is the continued provision of VIP protection to Jacob Zuma's preferred successor, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Millions are spent on VIP protection for Dlamini-Zuma by the Presidential Protection Unit despite the fact that she is not a public office-bearer," Mbele said.

Death Threats

Meanwhile, Khoza still made an emotional call for Zuma to step down as president on Tuesday during the Conference for the Future of South Africa event in Johannesburg.

She told HuffPost SA earlier in July that while "I fear for my safety, I cannot just keep quiet".

Khoza said: "I respect the mandate and it is my duty to uphold the ANC constitution. Is the ANC a field of hyenas? Which rule have I broken?"

Khoza at the time said the ANC was not able to stand up for what is right, which was why she needed to stand up.

"I am speaking out because I am tired. It is a repeating cycle of inconsistency," she said.

Details about the security cannot be revealed as it could compromise the actual protection of Khoza, said Mbele. Mbalula also confirmed on Twitter the security details would not be released.