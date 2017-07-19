Apple Announces 'Hijab Emoji' And Internet Islamophobes Can't Deal

In honor of Monday's World Emoji Day, Apple announced it will make a hijab emoji available to iPhone users later this year.

The emoji has long been in the works and is meant to be a way for iPhone users to fully express themselves without having to rely on 20th Century things like, ugh, words.

Apple

The hijab emoji is one of many new ones. Others include those for breastfeeding, a sandwich, and even a T-Rex, according to an Apple press release. As might be expected, people took the opportunity to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook for other emojis after he announced the new ones on Twitter.

😀🌎🌍🌏📆 Happy #WorldEmojiDay! 🎉 We've got some 😎 new ones to show you, coming later this year! 👀👇 https://t.co/xBR9ZJ7l4gpic.twitter.com/fhDrr4J5KG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 17, 2017

Any redheads yet..? We need to add redheads to the lineup 🙄 #WorldEmojiDay July 17, 2017

We Need A Cannabis Emoji

Please Tim Cook

You're Our Only Hope

😱 pic.twitter.com/DE7k6gFdJa — POLITICAL GAFFE (@PoliticalGaffe) July 17, 2017

Other people were simply upset that Apple might actually make an emoji for Muslim women. There isn't an emoji for fear-mongering so they had to resort to other ways to get their points across, according to RawStory.

the hijab is a symbol of oppression. by including it as an emoji you are showing your support for the oppression of women. — Joeymp (@joeymp123) July 17, 2017

There should be an emoji to show what happens when the Muslim woman takes off the hijab. #WorldEmojiiDay — Richard Elder (@rickthe_elder) July 17, 2017

Others were much more receptive and appreciated that emojis aren't just for one demographic.

Go for it! 'Tis the world we live in. #HijabEmoji. — Tor Khan تور خان (@torkhan) July 17, 2017