Best Of HuffPost On 19 July: 9 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. A powerful anti-corruption movement was born on Nelson Mandela's birthday, writes Ferial Haffajee. "On Tuesday, Mandela's eponymous birthday, over 130 civil society organisations launched a full-blown movement against state capture." Read here.

2. The Guptas have infiltrated into the very heart of Zuma's government, zeroing in on some of the nation's most sensitively placed staff. "[They] drew into their web at least three people who were just a whisper away from President Jacob Zuma" found investigations by Scorpio, News24 and amaBhungane. Read here.

3. Here are 6 things that Chester Missing's puppet said about South Africa's crazy political scene that made us LOL. "More people here than in the UDM, General!" said Chester at the otherwise heavy future of SA conference. Watch here.

4. Two big guys at two big institutions, the SABC and Eskom, came under the corruption spotlight. James Aguma, former acting CEO at the SABC, resigned in the middle of disciplinary hearings. Eskom's former acting CEO Matshela Koko will face a disciplinary hearing following allegations of corrupt activity involving millions of rands.

5. Are most people already over the Trending SA show, just as it hits its first birthday? The SABC show feeds off from social media, tackling trending hashtags and issues but viewers are sending it hate mail saying it's so boring. Read here.

6. ANC MP Makhosi Khoza hit back at police minister Fikile Mbalula's hypocrisy for finally saying he will do something about the death threats against her for speaking out against corruption in the party. "The Minister himself fueled the threats. He also joined those who wanted to eliminate me and have me dismissed or expelled from the ANC," she wrote on Facebook. Read here.

Makhosi Khoza.

7. Maybe the crisis in the alliance means the SACP will finally live up to its name and stick up for the working classes, wondered Pieter van der Merwe. "The Communist Party has in recent years represented the working class in much the same way the ANC Women's League has represented the plight of women, that is, merely by name." Read here.

8. The Red Ants threw peoples' belongings into the street and left many squatters homeless after evicting them from the Fattis Mansion in Joburg's CBD. The action was apparently authorised by the city council. Watch here.

9. Internet Islamophobes just couldn't deal with Apple introducing a hijab emoji. The hijab emoji is one of many new ones. Others include those for breastfeeding, a sandwich and even a T-Rex. Read here.