Even SA Celebs Have Had It With Tbo Touch's Entitlement

Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe was never ready for what happened after he took to Twitter on Tuesday night to urge his followers to change the way they think.

Molefe tweeted that the only difference between him and a street beggar was their "mental disposition".

The only difference between the guy I just drove pass begging in streets and myself is our mental disposition. Let's change how we THINK🙏🏾 — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) July 18, 2017

Tweeps did not take the matter lying down and called for him to delete the tweet, which many found offensive.

Celebrities subtweeted the 36-year-old businessperson, calling him out on his tweet.

To be in the business of needing black people to support you but all you see of black poverty is lack of mental capacity in their part? Tsek July 18, 2017

"let's change how we think"... I'm trying and it's not working 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/dn61XUTjgz — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) July 18, 2017

Trying to change the way I 💭.... Humnn.... nop, not working! I need more than that. Something tells me,so does the beggar I saw on my way 🏡 pic.twitter.com/qrs8lqgqEj — Weza Solange (@Weza_Solange) July 18, 2017

It can't be ONLY difference when we don't know people's journeys & circumstances. 1 day in his shoes will teach u s'thing if u survive it https://t.co/gmHQo34RG9 — Rami Chuene 1st Lady (@ramichuene) July 18, 2017

Responding to his tweet, Molefe's followers expressed disappointment in him for tweeting and "thinking" like he did.

Life is harder than you make it sound Touch. Trust. No one starts out in life with the negative intention of ending up begging on the street — StyleByBBM (@bongiwemhlalasa) July 18, 2017

the more I read this statement from Touch the more upset I get. It's rough outhere man for most of us. Anyone can end up on the streets... — StyleByBBM (@bongiwemhlalasa) July 18, 2017

This statement hurts so much💔 not everyone will be rich the way he is. We from different backgrounds and that affects our progress 😭😭 — Ntandokazi Kawe🌸 (@Ntandokazikawe) July 18, 2017

I'm hurt. Does he know the struggles that people go through to try and make it? Did he stop and find out the story of that person's life? No — StyleByBBM (@bongiwemhlalasa) July 18, 2017

Let's not forget when Sizwe Dlomo a few days ago went for the jugular:

Despite numerous calls for him to take down his tweet, Molefe left it up and continued with his life and instead, tweeting about the 100 days celebration of his online radio station, Touch HD.