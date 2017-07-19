Parktown Boys Sex Abuse Accused Faces At Least 160 Charges

The 22-year old former assistant coach at Parktown Boys High School accused of sexual assault is facing at least 160 charges including attempted murder and exposure to child pornography, EWN reported on Wednesday.

The former assistant waterpolo coach at the prestigious Johannesburg high school was allegedly caught on the school's CCTV camera fondling a 15-year old student in November last year. He was initially arrested before being released on bail and resigning from the school.

Over 20 complainants under the age of 18 came forward, accusing the man of a range of crimes including sexual assault.

Last week, News24 reported the sexual assault case against the former assistant coach would be moved to the Johannesburg High Court and the accused will be served with a "bulky" indictment.

The state has since requested the court to omit the indictment in its records as this contains the names of the victims, according to EWN.

Reese Mann of South African Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse previously told HuffPost SA one of the most damaging myths is that boys and men can't fall victim to sexual abuse.

A victim of sexual assault himself, who also went to an all boys' school, Mann believes schools have long been sweeping the issue of sexual abuse under the carpet. He says unless this changes, the problem will persist, with possible adverse effects later in life, as he has witnessed in other male survivors.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi, who previously visited the school, expressed his deep disappointment with this incident, saying the matter should have been handled differently.

The case was postponed to 8 September.