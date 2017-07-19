Police Promise 10111 Will Work As Normal As Call Centre Operators Go On Strike

The police have assured that the 10111 call centres will operate as normal on Wednesday when call centre workers go on strike over disagreements about wages.

A spokesperson for the call centre employees, the South African Policing Union (Sapu) Bethuel Nkuna told Eyewitness News (EWN) on Wednesday that the 10111 workers are some of the lowest earning government call centre agents, although they are the busiest.

"They should have handled our matter differently, also taking into consideration the essential service that people's lives depend on the staff. So they left us with no choice," he reportedly said.

About 400 workers in Gauteng are expected to demonstrate outside the Midrand offices on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Sally de Beer told EWN that uniformed members would be asked to assist with the call centre's operations.

According to News24, the workers want the SAPS to increase their current salary level from level 5 to level 7. Government employees reportedly earn about R130 000 per annum on level 5 and R180 000 per annum on level 7.

Sapu general secretary Oscar Skommere told News24 that South Africans should be angry with the SAPS and no the call centre workers.

"We have been negotiating with SAPS for years. We submitted our memorandum of demands two weeks ago and they initially agreed, but soon changed their minds for no reason," Skommere said.

"SAPS even told us we are not welcome at negations because this is apparently an issue between the SAPS and its employees," he said.

De Beer told News24: "Let's make it clear, we have a constitutional imperative to provide emergency services to the public and we have made plans to ensure we continue doing our duty," De Beer said.