SABC's Chief James Aguma Bows To The Inevitable And Quits

James Aguma, suspended acting SABC CEO, resigned from the corporation on Wednesday morning.

This comes in the middle of disciplinary hearings against him for his alleged role in irregularities at the public broadcaster, including providing false information under oath during the disciplinary proceedings brought against former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Aguma had agreed to submit his resignation by 1pm, according to chairman of the hearings, Taki Madima.

Aguma had been accused of providing false information during Motsoeneng's disciplinary proceedings. He is allegedly part of number of executives responsible for tender irregularities and wasteful expenditure.

His supporting affidavit in Motsoeneng's disciplinary hearing stated that he had given the former COO permission to hold the controversial press conference that ultimately led to his dismissal.

His lawyers have been seeking an urgent court interdict to halt the hearings, saying that they were not informed about additional charges against their client.

This comes after he lost an application to have the hearings set aside on Tuesday.

He was appointed in 2016 after Jimi Matthews resigned from the CEO position.

More on this story as it unfolds.