Somizi Has Just Proven That We Have All Been Doing This Bathing Thing Wrong

Say what you will about Somizi Mhlongo, but the man sure knows how to entertain and he does it with such flair.

Be it on stage, radio, TV or social media, you are guaranteed a good time every time he puts in an appearance.

On Tuesday night, Mhlongo, who is the author of the best-selling book "Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit", took to Instagram to teach us all how we need to love ourselves every once in a while.

Before heading out to cook for the Thalita Koum Girls Network dinner hosted by Limpopo MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture, Mhlongo took 67 minutes to himself in the bath as it was, after all, the International Nelson Mandela Day.

The lesson?

"Sometimes, just stop and love yourself for a good 67 minutes," he said on his post.

Come August 28, Mhlongo will head to Los Angeles to host the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards.

He told Sowetan Live that he is not intimidated by the international stage.

When he announced the news on social media, Mhlongo said his ancestors had given the nod.

He said he often slaughters for his ancestors to thank them for all the opportunities that he gets.

During an episode of his reality show, "Living The Dream With Somizi", Mhlongo urged viewers to acknowledge their ancestors and be specific when asking them for things.

"If you don't say how much you want from ancestors, they will give you R13 and then what will you do? Be specific when talking to your forefathers tell them this is how much you want them to bless you with."