    ENTERTAINMENT

    Trending SA Gears Up For Its First Birthday, But People Are Actually Over The Show Already

    "This show has lost that thing".

    19/07/2017 16:55 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Supplied

    Just days before its first birthday on air, SABC3's night time talk show, Trending SA is receiving hate mail from viewers who feel the show has lost its touch.

    Viewers called for the show, which will celebrate its one-year milestone come Tuesday, July 25, to be canned.

    The show is hosted by a panel of presenters; Pabi Moloi, Kuli Roberts, Nina Hastie and Shaka Sisulu and had managed to get 500 000 people watching each night.

    On Mondays and Tuesdays, the show feeds off from social media, tackling trending hashtags and issues on each day.

    In celebration of its one-year milestone, the show's producer Thokozani Nkosi said, "Social media is a giant chat room in which varied views are shared on matters and there are quite a lot of entertaining posts which we saw could make for great television. The show is named after social media hashtags that go viral, because if it ain't trending it ain't happening".

    The content in the show is derived from issues and topics that dominated social media on the day.

    But, according to Twitter, birthday or not, the show must fall.

    While Trending SA, also known on the Twitter streets as #TSAOn3 gets ready to pop champagne and blow some birthday candles, we hope it will get some love back from its viewers.

    The show is the brainchild of executive producers Thokozani Nkosi, Thabo Pitso and Phuthi Nakene.

