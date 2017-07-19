Trending SA Gears Up For Its First Birthday, But People Are Actually Over The Show Already

Just days before its first birthday on air, SABC3's night time talk show, Trending SA is receiving hate mail from viewers who feel the show has lost its touch.

Viewers called for the show, which will celebrate its one-year milestone come Tuesday, July 25, to be canned.

The show is hosted by a panel of presenters; Pabi Moloi, Kuli Roberts, Nina Hastie and Shaka Sisulu and had managed to get 500 000 people watching each night.

On Mondays and Tuesdays, the show feeds off from social media, tackling trending hashtags and issues on each day.

In celebration of its one-year milestone, the show's producer Thokozani Nkosi said, "Social media is a giant chat room in which varied views are shared on matters and there are quite a lot of entertaining posts which we saw could make for great television. The show is named after social media hashtags that go viral, because if it ain't trending it ain't happening".

The content in the show is derived from issues and topics that dominated social media on the day.

But, according to Twitter, birthday or not, the show must fall.

Why does it feel like @TrendingSAon3 is comin to an end.. #TsaOn3 — Mlu (@MalusiEvans) July 18, 2017

Dear SABC3



Please can this show get canned already!! it has become so boring it's unbearable to watch.



Sincerely

Black Twitter#TSAon3 — Matt Mogotlane (@Matt_Mogotlane) July 17, 2017

The showing is losing "That thing"

And soon SABC 3 will cancel it. 😢#TSAOn3 — ®Azee (@TheRealAzee_RSA) July 18, 2017

Watching SABC 3 exactly after watching Mzansi Magic looks feels like switching from Kaizer Chiefs to Moro ka Swallow. #TSAon3 — Pres. Of Tweets (@JustTiisetsoo) July 17, 2017

#TSAon3 is it just me or whenever papi is absent this show has that thing... pic.twitter.com/AHo5xih176 — ARIES💙 (@mis_baleseng) July 18, 2017

Haii😑 #tsaon3 what are we watching?? What happened guysini?? Why y'all looking at outdated trends futhi?😑 YIIIINII??? KUYENZAKALAN? pic.twitter.com/AdnGzWMQLN — 🎉🎈28 August 🎈🎉 (@tidz_tidimalo) July 17, 2017

Let's face it, @TrendingSAon3 no longer has THAT thing.



It won't be long before this show is completely canned. 😌 #TSAon3 — Sheldon Cameron (@Sheldon_Cameron) July 17, 2017

While Trending SA, also known on the Twitter streets as #TSAOn3 gets ready to pop champagne and blow some birthday candles, we hope it will get some love back from its viewers.

The show is the brainchild of executive producers Thokozani Nkosi, Thabo Pitso and Phuthi Nakene.