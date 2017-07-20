Best Of HuffPost On 20 July: 9 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. An inquiry into political violence in KZN heard how police kill protestors on the orders of corrupt politicians -- and government and society turns a blind eye. Eighty-nine people are reported to have died since 2014 without any arrests. Read here.

2. The Guptas told the BBC that a white monopoly capital smear campaign led by notorious PR company Bell Pottinger in SA was "nothing to do with them". We are not quite sure how to respond to this flat denial in the face of mounting evidence to the contrary. Read here.

3. The death threats against ANC MP Makhosi Khoza for speaking out against the president and corruption in the party continue to make waves around the world. Now KZN ANC wants her disciplined, and police chief Fikile Mbalula claims she is refusing to let him protect her. Read here.

4. Consultancy giant McKinsey has denied claims by Eskom they had a contract with McKinsey, who in turn subcontracted the Gupta-linked Trillian to do consultancy work for them. Who is telling the truth here? The (state capture) plot thickens. Read here.

5. Who will be in charge of distributing social grants now Sassa's CEO Thokozani Magwaza has resigned, or given the boot as he says? He was about to sign a deal with the Post Office to take over before he was given the chop, apparently under the orders of ... minister Bathabile Dlamini. Read here.

6. Apparently, South African women are the least sexually satisfied in the world. That's according to some spurious survey which we totally take issue with. Issa lie. Read here.

7. Ray Phiri's memorial service was a beautiful celebration of his life. And HuffPost SA was there to record the most emotional things his friends and family said. Read here.

8. Singer Zahara is a grown woman. So who are we to judge that she's found love in the arms of her new bae, 23-year-old Ian Sibiya. Read here.

9. Er, did the makers of Beyoncés waxwork ever actually seen her on TV, or in a picture? She is an instantly recognisable star, yet the people in charge of Queen Bey's waxen likeness don't really seem to know what she looks like. Read here.