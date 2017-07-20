Here Are The Top 4 Things People Said At Ray Phiri's Memorial Service

The memorial service of musician, Ray Chikapa Phiri was a celebration of life like no other.

Held at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, the service was attended by family, friends and fans with politicians also gracing the event.

Former Mpumalanga premier, Matthews Phosa and former ANC spokesperson Jackson Mthembu were also in attendance.

Members of the public came out in their numbers for the celebration of life organised by the Mpumalanga provincial government.

Here are four of the most heartwarming quotes from the memorial:

1. Isaac "Mnca" Mtshali

Mtshali is a long time friend of Phiri's. "He was a friend and brother and we will miss his warmth and love for people. Nothing will ever fill the void he's left. He was a great man and we feel robbed by his death."

2. Blondie Makhene

The legendary musician said Phiri had started work on an initiative that would ensure that musicians benefit from their work even when they're no longer at the peak of their careers. "This man was passionate about the well-being of artists. He wanted to make sure young artists coming up do not make the same mistakes we did. His passion was in making sure that even after their passing, artists can still take care of their families through royalties. I vow to take that work forth and make sure that his dream is realised one day."

3. Akhona Phiri

During his speech representing the family, Phiri's son Akhona thanked his father's friends and fellow band members, Stimela, for taking care of him. "I would like to thank Stimela so much for always bringing my father home after tours across the world. When he was away with you, we knew he would be home and safe. So, thank you for loving him."

4. Lentle Phiri

She is one of Phiri's daughters and gave one of the day's emotional speeches. While paying tribute to her dad, Lentle said he loved his children more than anything in the world. "My dad was my ray of sunshine and I don't know where I would be without him.

Phiri will be laid to rest at the Hero's Acre on Saturday following a funeral service at Mbombela Stadium.

The provincial government has previously said Phiri would be given a special official provincial funeral declared by President Jacob Zuma.

Acting Premier, Refilwe Mtsweni, said the province plans to pull out all the stops to give Phiri the send-off he deserves.

Zuma has also ordered that the South African flag flies at half-mast in the province on Saturday in honour of Phiri and the contribution he's made to the country.

In 2011, Phiri received the Order of Ikhamnaga in Silver from Zuma.

He died on July 12 following a battle with lung cancer.