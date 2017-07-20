Here's Why We Think Zahara's Choice Of Man Should Not Really Bother Us

So singer and songwriter Bulelwa Mkutukana AKA Zahara, has found love in the arms of her new bae, 23-year-old Ian Sibiya. And yes, he's five years younger than her.

Happy Birthday Mthunzo'Muhle hope you are enjoying your day.. thank you for alwaysà always being there for this #CountryGirlinternational @ian_sihle

And yes, she's from a five-year relationship and met Sibiya three months after her break-up but:

1. She's a grown woman -- and she can do whatever she wants

When GOD has been so good to you, you don't even feel the COLD waters in winter!

2. She's not the first or last to date younger

Brigitte Macron, wife of French President, Emmanuel Macron -- 24 year gap.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyan Wade -- 10 years.

Ayanda Thabethe and Dash -- four years.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling -- six years.

These are women who are and have been holding it down with men younger than them.

3. When is too soon?

It's the age-old question about when is the "right" time to get into a relationship after a break up. Who really is to say -- except for the person in the relationship? And would there be as much noise if Ntshanga had moved on, with an older woman, or is it because it's Zahara and she's a woman?

4. If it's a mistake, it's hers to make

After all, umthwalo wakhe (her load) and if uyamsinda (heavy), it's hers to carry. Kakade ngubomi bakhe (it's her life)

So Zahara, go after what makes you happy. We're here for you, and we're here for love.