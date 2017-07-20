It's Unlikely Aguma's Resignation Is The End Of His SABC Road

James Aguma on Wednesday resigned from his position as South African Broadcast Corporation CEO. But it doesn't seem it is the end of the road for him. While the SABC can no longer hold Aguma accountable, the charges he faces have been handed over to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

"By virtue of the SABC accepting his resignation, it is no longer necessary to have hearing, he is no longer an employee of the SABC," according to SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago on Thursday.

Kganyago told HuffPost SA the SIU would decide whether they would be laying criminal charges against Aguma depending on the outcome of their investigation.

Aguma faces 10 charges which include, providing false information under oath during the disciplinary proceedings brought against former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng. He is believed to be responsible for wasteful expenditure and tender irregularities during his tenure at the public broadcaster.

He resigned on Wednesday during disciplinary hearings against him. This is after his lawyers failed to sway the courts to have the hearings set aside on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has welcomed Aguma's resignation. They believe that the former CEO must still be held accountable in Parliament.

"Aguma's convenient exit reiterates the urgent need for the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, to table the report into those who lied during Parliament's SABC inquiry," the DA said in a statement.

The report compiled by Parliament identifies people who misled the inquiry or provided false information or false testimony with the aim of criminal charges being laid.

The party says it "will not allow Aguma to escape accountability, in the key role he played in the SABC's demise."