MiWay: Racist Email About Rejecting Black Peoples' Insurance Claims Is Fake

On Thursday, insurance company MiWay found itself in the middle of a race row related to an email doing the rounds on social media.

In the mail, racist terms are attributed to a claims assessor who works at MiWay's Joburg offices.

"This is a reminder of yesterday's managers meeting. The final decisions was to reject 90% of claims made by black people as from 1 August 2017. They are an easy target, its also a great opportunity to save money and also punish these black baboons, [sic]" the email reads.

After numerous calls to their offices, the company assured HuffPost SA that the email was fake, and that no such meeting took place.

Ashley Verasamy, a sales manager at the call centre, said no email of that nature was sent.

"People are trying to scam us. Seventy percent of our clients are black," he said.

Two other employees who did not want to be named echoed similar sentiments, saying they could comment no further than that no such email was sent, and that no meeting took place.