Munusamy Calls Bull Shi*t On ANC's Double Standards

Journalist Ranjeni Munusamy has called out the African National Congress (ANC) on its double standards.

Member of Parliament and ruling party member Makhosi Khoza has faced death threats against her and her daughter following her criticisms of President Jacob Zuma. On Tuesday at the Future of South Africa Conference, Khoza called for Zuma to step down.

Khoza has publicly denounced corruption and what she terms the "politics of patronage" in the ranks of the ANC and has been outspoken in favour of a secret ballot in the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma, has recently been targeted by aggressors who have threatened her life and the life of her family. There have been calls within the ANC for disciplinary action to be taken against her.

"Apparently this high bar of conduct only applies to an MP speaking truth to power and not their other deployees‚ including the president‚ who have repeatedly brought the ANC into disrepute, Munusamy said in an opinion piece on Business Live on Thursday.

In her piece, Munusamy quotes ANC provincial spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli.

"No ANC member‚ irrespective of the position they occupy in society‚ has the flexibility to arrogate to himself or herself the status of being a source of all wisdom. This includes comrade Makhosi Khoza... The latest public pronouncements of comrade Makhosi Khoza represented the worse form of arrogance which is completely at variance with the conduct expected from those representing the African National Congress."

So what about Zuma, Munusamy asks?

"The conference‚ hosted by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and Save South Africa‚ emerged with an action plan to mobilise society against state capture and build momentum towards the motion of no confidence vote against Zuma on August 8," she wrote.

"The occasion of International Mandela Day was used to drive home the message that Zuma had betrayed the values and legacy of the founding fathers," she added.

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, a victim of Zuma's midnight Cabinet reshuffle that left the economy trying to find its feet in March. At a Liliesleaf Farm dialogue also on Tuesday, Gordhan said Zuma should "move aside" and let other people lead the party.

"The bold statements by the two MPs are indicative of why the ANC leadership‚ and Zuma in particular‚ fear a vote by secret ballot on the motion of no confidence," Munusamy said.

Khoza has been vocal about her voting in the motion of no confidence, herself requesting to Parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete it be by secret ballot, while since his axing, Gordhan has become somewhat of a poster child of the groups of ANC stalwarts and members calling for Zuma's resignation.

