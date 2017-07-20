SA Women Are The Least Sexually Satisfied?! Can We Be The Judges Of That Please?

Performers during the Sexpo 2017 (Photo by Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius)

So, a study conducted by an extra-marital dating site says that South African married women are the least sexually satisfied. The study "peaked into the bedrooms of its 6,117 female members". So it's already safe to say, fam: it's nowhere near representing the millions of married women in our country.

Nonetheless, the-always-necessary-conversation about sex was had on Twitter -- and boy, was it spicy! Perhaps Twitter is the better place to get a sense of whether women in this country are getting it good, or not.

Here are our top 11 takeaways from the discussion.

He he he...

Who are they sleeping with? 🤔 https://t.co/5CTVlPBCeO — IG: ConceptSixty5 (@Sentletse) July 19, 2017

People feeling themselves.

Hhhaa!!!whoever wrote that article must come visit SA sizakumbonisa kahle July 19, 2017

At least this bit of information might just be the right propeller for some...

South African men after reading this🙈 pic.twitter.com/VAtrJLJNUJ — Anele Mbethe (@Chisana1990) July 19, 2017

...clearly not for Phorogotlho, though.

That's because SA women likes to lie there like sex dolls and expect their partners to do everything. No participation at all — Phorogotlho (@EdS_888) July 20, 2017

Dear Jerry's person -- askies.

She must know my limits, 26⅓ mins is all I got. If she doesn't cum before I expire then is her personal problem. — jerry (@blektarzan) July 20, 2017

Haibo, Champlito?

"Dont pull my hair its a wig"

"Skang pitsa baby" (Don't call me baby)

"Hauwa ko dimu" (Arggg, I must go on top?)

"Awa fetsa hong suna" (Are you going to finish kissing me?)



This and many more how we gonna concentrate?? 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/ejn45fCfgv — Champlito  (@Captain_Champu) July 20, 2017

Spicy much?

It makes sense because they can't find ... https://t.co/NX8Qh2Bs6c — Ninomona Nina (@Ms_Mapule) July 19, 2017

Maybe this is why whatever "..." is, is hard to find.

All the energy is spent fighting for land. — I'mNotChepo (@JusThrone) July 19, 2017

Diet, gents, diet!

Of course South African women are the least sexually satisfied women bc South African men don't give them quality sex due to their diet. — Kamo The Hoeologist (@Am_i_Kamunism) July 19, 2017

And just to be clear...

look i'm fixing this: 'heterosexual south african women are the least satisfied'. don't thank me. — Philile Ntuli (@iamblackwoman) July 19, 2017

Tbo Touch, we see you.