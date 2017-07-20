She Is... Sassa Fierce: SA Twitter's Funniest Jabs At Bathabile Dlamini A.K.A. DJ BathaBeat

ENTERTAINMENT



Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini had no intention of talking about her relationship with (ousted? resigned?) acting South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza nor about who would take the reigns after his departure.

Following a plea to journalists to "stop harassing" her -- as they walked with her in a paparazzi-style procession -- she managed to slip away, journalists left with naught but a dramatic soundbite and many unanswered questions.

Like everyone who's anyone in South African politics, however, she couldn't escape the side-splitting temerity of SA Twitter who made magic out of a priceless photo of the minister and her swaggy entourage as they attempted to escape the fray.

If getting Sassa on track and cleaning up her act doesn't quite work out, SA Twitter may have other plans for the minister. Members of South Africa's ungovernable Twitterati have already designed the album covers for when the opportunity comes for her to balance the bars.

Here are some of the best jabs in the last few days:

1. STRAIGHT OUTTA SAXONWOLD?

Bathabile Dlamini is releasing a mixtape 😂 pic.twitter.com/VnZ2AkF3IN — Oatlhotse (@Gert_LeNinja) July 20, 2017

Melt away, Ice Cube. Queen Bathabile is bringing the heat.

2. BATTY D & DA 2 KORRUPT KREW

Don't do drugs, kids.

3. TUPAC'S LEGACY LIVES ON

Bathabile looks like she just dropped 2pac's hit em up verse to her haters 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/X4aPpxTVyu — LUU (@lukanyo_) July 19, 2017

Smalanyana Skeletons just got dropped!

4. NOTORIOUS BATHABILE

No money No problems featuring Notorious Bathabile B... 😎 https://t.co/l17UvzhPGk — Mampara of The Day (@dailymampara) July 19, 2017

"I don't know what they want from me, It's like the more money we come across, the more problems we see..."

5. CONCOURT CAN'T HOLD ME DOWN

Bathabile Dlamini just dropped much anticipated mixtape pic.twitter.com/knwjLMBhMS — Sira Makavelli (@Mockalapse) July 19, 2017

The much anticipated second volume features bonus tracks including "Mantash'd" and "I Ain't Your Smallanyana Skeleton".

6. I AM... SASSA FIERCE

"Stop the track, let me state facts. I told you give me a minute and grants'll be right back."

7. BATHA ON THE BEAT

Went platinum in its first month. True story.

8. "LIL' WHITE SCOUNDREL"

SASSA, featuring Little White Scoundrel. We have it. pic.twitter.com/fpRwcOHolR — Chris Vick (@chrisvick3) July 19, 2017

Lest we forget!

Hence these claims that I am Minister Bathabile Dlamini's back up singer can only be described as FAKE NEWS. https://t.co/nSZ45vbESs — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) July 19, 2017

Who said one of South Africa's best journalists can't also drop the hottest bars?

9. IT'S TOUGH RIGHT NOW IN SATAFRIKA. TWITTER AFTER DARK IS OUR SANCTUARY.

This is why Mahlobo wants to remove the internet from us 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/RCimfkePgF — Lee 🌷 (@UnmovedLee) July 19, 2017

All freedom-loving, and especially funny-boned, South Africans will never let it happen.



We also won't allow the minister tasked with managing one of the largest social distribution programmes in the world to scoff journalists who raise important questions or blame media for concocting a supposedly imaginary crisis at Sassa. [P.s. The minister herself said it would cost R6 billion and take five years for Sassa to have full control over grants -- crisis, much?]

Stop dodging questions, mininster. It won't make Sassa's smallanyana skeletons go away.