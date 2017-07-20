Two New 'Harry Potter' Books Are Coming

If you're a 'Harry Potter' fan, life is about to get just that little bit better.

Two new 'Harry Potter' books are set to be released in conjunction with a British Library exhibition entitled 'A History Of Magic'.

The exhibition, open between October 2017 and February 2018, will uncover rare 'Harry Potter' manuscripts and objects from the British Library collection, and also unveil some unseen original writings and drawings from J.K Rowling herself.

The two books will cover content similar to the exhibition. Readers will be able to explore the curriculum of Hogwarts by delving into new details of subjects including Herbology, Astronomy and Care Of Magical Creatures in 'Harry Potter: A History of Magic -- The Book of the Exhibition.'

Mandrake anyone?

The second book, 'Harry Potter -- A Journey Through A History of Magic,' offers insights into magical creatures like unicorns, as well as exploring subjects including ancient witchcraft and alchemy.

June 26, 2017 marked 20 years since the first book of the 'Harry Potter' series, 'Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone' was released. The first of seven 'Harry Potter' books has sold over 450 million copies.

The new books, both by the British Library, will be released in October, and are available for pre-order. With all that news and unknown magic being released into the universe, it is best to have your wand at the ready.