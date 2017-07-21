Best Of HuffPost SA On 21 July: 9 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. Death threatened-MP, Makhosi Khosa, revealed exclusively to HuffPost SA what she thinks is the real reason for the ANC's disciplinary action against her. It's all about silencing her before a vote of no confidence in Jacob Zuma on 8 August. "They are trying to intimidate all other ANC MPs" she said. Read here.

2. The price to pay for Makhosi Khoza's courage in voting against the pres on 8 August may be her job, writes Douglas Gibson, former chief whip of the opposition. "I do not expect Baleka Mbete, the Speaker, to agree to a secret vote. She is far too compromised by her other job as ANC chairperson," he blogged. Read here.

3. It's time to walk the talk when MPs vote in a motion of no confidence in Jacob Zuma on 8 August, says HuffPost SA's Editor-in-Chief Pieter du Toit. "A growing number of ANC MPs are starting to steel themselves for the motion of no confidence and a decision which will define them for the rest of their lives." Read here.

4. The tragic news of the suicide of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has sparked more discussion about depression among guys. Celebrities and musicians around the world drew attention to the stigma around mental illness on social media. Read here.

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park.

5. We were sad and angry to learn of the death of one of the sons of the famous Cecil the Lion, who was killed by a trophy hunter in Zimbabwe two years ago. Xanda, a 6-year-old lion, was fatally shot by a big game hunter outside Hwange National Park. Read here.

6. You only have to look at the record of the Chamber of Mines to see that they haven't always made transformation of the economy a priority, writes Johnbosco Nwogbo. "The industry had 10 years under the mining charter that expired in 2014, to transform." Read here.

7. SA's twitterati had fun designing album covers for minister Bathabile Dlamini after she and her swaggy entourage came across all gangsta when questioned by a journo. Here's some of the funniest. Read here.

Bathabile Dlamini is releasing a mixtape 😂 pic.twitter.com/VnZ2AkF3IN — Oatlhotse (@Gert_LeNinja) July 20, 2017

8. Former Vlakplaas commander Eugene De Kock has been forced to leave a retirement facility after black workers demanded his removal, according to reports. They were scared for their own safety. Read here.

9. The White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, is the latest member of Donald Trump's staff to resign. The pair regularly gave out conflicting messages, HuffPost revealed. Read here.