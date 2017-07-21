Here's The Song Linkin Park Released Minutes After Chester Bennington's Death

Members of rock band Linkin Park (from L-R) Mike Shinoda, Rob Bourdon, Joe Hahn, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell and Chester Bennington show their hands covered in cement as they are inducted into Guitar Center's RockWalk in Los Angeles, California June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Linkin Park released a new song on the day their band member and friend Chester Bennington committed suicide.

The official video was posted to the US band's Twitter account on Thursday night, or 9:01am US time, according to TMZ.

The rock band released its "Talking To Myself" minutes after Chester's body was discovered.

Watch the official #TalkingToMyself music video now - directed by Mark Fiore. #OneMoreLight 🌅 https://t.co/eiqZC9F7EX — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 20, 2017

Bennington (41) allegedly committed suicide on Thursday at his private residence. July 20 was the birthday of his close friend, Chris Cornell, frontman for Soundgarden. Cornell died in May this year.

TMZ reported police said he was home alone at the time, and was found upstairs by an employee. His family was not in town at the time.