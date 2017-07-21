All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Here's The Song Linkin Park Released Minutes After Chester Bennington's Death

    The official video was posted to the US band's Twitter account on Thursday night.

    21/07/2017 08:14 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
    Members of rock band Linkin Park (from L-R) Mike Shinoda, Rob Bourdon, Joe Hahn, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell and Chester Bennington show their hands covered in cement as they are inducted into Guitar Center's RockWalk in Los Angeles, California June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

    Linkin Park released a new song on the day their band member and friend Chester Bennington committed suicide.

    The official video was posted to the US band's Twitter account on Thursday night, or 9:01am US time, according to TMZ.

    The rock band released its "Talking To Myself" minutes after Chester's body was discovered.

    Bennington (41) allegedly committed suicide on Thursday at his private residence. July 20 was the birthday of his close friend, Chris Cornell, frontman for Soundgarden. Cornell died in May this year.

    TMZ reported police said he was home alone at the time, and was found upstairs by an employee. His family was not in town at the time.

    MORE:Entertainmentlinkin parkNews