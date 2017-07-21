Iko Mash, You Were Fierce And Fearless

Celebrity stylist and makeup artist Iko Mash, has died. According to Sunday Sun, Mash passed away on Friday after a battle with cancer.
Real name Billy Mashiloane, Mash was born in Meadowlands, Soweto. Mash also starred in popular TV shows such as Backstage, Zabalaza and most recently, Rhythm City.
Some have called Mash a trendsetter, a facebeater of quality, and an incredibly funny person.
1. A trendsetter
Haaiyini guys ... #RIPIkoMash#IkoMash was an icon...the first Transgender woman we saw on TV ..she paved the way for so many #LGBT celebs— Emmah (@emms4sure) July 21, 2017
Iko Mash paved the way for LGBTQI people in the entertainment industry— 🙌 💜😏😔😘 (@mlungisi_prince) July 21, 2017
You broke the rules, leaving a mark for many of us to be ourselves. #RIPIkoMash 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/tf0M8SUVjZ— Motlatsi Motseoile (@Moz_MCM) July 21, 2017
2. Facebeater of note
3. Funny too
Mash tweeted earlier this year:
January 17, 2017
Well, we say your very life encouraged us to loudly have conversations about things that matter.
Rest in eternal peace.
Rest in Heavenly peace Iko Mash😦😦Your name is engraved amongst the greatest warriors; Oe lwele ngwana batho..phomola🌹🌹 #RipIkoMash pic.twitter.com/zBevItNsFx— Moroetsana🌼🌻🌼 (@jabbie_M) July 21, 2017