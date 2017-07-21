Iko Mash, You Were Fierce And Fearless

Celebrity stylist and makeup artist Iko Mash, has died. According to Sunday Sun, Mash passed away on Friday after a battle with cancer.

Real name Billy Mashiloane, Mash was born in Meadowlands, Soweto. Mash also starred in popular TV shows such as Backstage, Zabalaza and most recently, Rhythm City.

Some have called Mash a trendsetter, a facebeater of quality, and an incredibly funny person.

1. A trendsetter

Haaiyini guys ... #RIPIkoMash#IkoMash was an icon...the first Transgender woman we saw on TV ..she paved the way for so many #LGBT celebs — Emmah (@emms4sure) July 21, 2017

Iko Mash paved the way for LGBTQI people in the entertainment industry — 🙌 💜😏😔😘 (@mlungisi_prince) July 21, 2017

You broke the rules, leaving a mark for many of us to be ourselves. #RIPIkoMash 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/tf0M8SUVjZ July 21, 2017

2. Facebeater of note

3. Funny too

Mash tweeted earlier this year:

Well, we say your very life encouraged us to loudly have conversations about things that matter.

Rest in eternal peace.