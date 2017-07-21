All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE

    Iko Mash, You Were Fierce And Fearless

    Rest in eternal peace

    21/07/2017 14:54 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Veli Nhlapho/Gallo Images
    Iko Mash

    Celebrity stylist and makeup artist Iko Mash, has died. According to Sunday Sun, Mash passed away on Friday after a battle with cancer.

    Real name Billy Mashiloane, Mash was born in Meadowlands, Soweto. Mash also starred in popular TV shows such as Backstage, Zabalaza and most recently, Rhythm City.

    Some have called Mash a trendsetter, a facebeater of quality, and an incredibly funny person.

    1. A trendsetter

    2. Facebeater of note

    A post shared by Iko Mash (@iko_mash) on

    Make the gorgeous bride look even hotter.@bubumazibuko

    A post shared by Iko Mash (@iko_mash) on

    3. Funny too

    Never again and never again shall you ask me where the xtra fat on my waistline is coming from😄

    A post shared by Iko Mash (@iko_mash) on

    Mash tweeted earlier this year:

    Well, we say your very life encouraged us to loudly have conversations about things that matter.

    Rest in eternal peace.

    MORE:Lifestyle