African National Congress (ANC) MP Makhosi Khoza hit back at the party's KZN branch on Friday morning, saying the members do not care about the people but only their own pockets.

In her latest Facebook post, Khoza ridiculed her home branch, asking if a "structure whose legitimacy is questioned and which has to validate its existence has the power to institute disciplinary proceedings".

The ANC's leadership in KwaZulu-Natal have been taken on in court by a group of party rebels who want the results of the November 2015 provincial elective conference declared null and void.

The hotly-contested conference saw Sihle Zikalala defeat Senzo Mchunu to become the province's chairman. Citing procedural flaws‚ the group believe that none of the leaders -- including secretary Super Zuma and chairman Sihle Zikalala -- were legitimately elected.

The same leadership has denounced Khoza repeatedly, calling for her to face a disciplinary hearing.

"Please comrades, don't use my legitimate and rational call to legitimise yourselves. I refuse to subject myself to such a structure. Go to court first and cleanse yourself. I remain loyal to the mission of the ANC and not the Johny come late who do not care about the people but their own pockets," Khoza said in her post.

"I'm disciplined and am trying to fix the image and save the ANC mission which is being molested publicly. Are we together? Respectfully my comrades."