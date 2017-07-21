Workers Have Eugene De Kock Removed From Retirement Home

Former police colonel and apartheid arch-assasin Eugene de Kock in July, 2000 in Pretoria, South Africa.

Former Vlakplaas commander Eugene De Kock has been forced to leave a retirement facility after black workers demanded his removal, The Sowetan reported on Friday.

De Kock was granted parole in 2015 after serving 20 of his 212 year sentence. The department of correctional services told The Sowetan that when De Kock was released, he asked for the details of his release not to be made public.

A spokesman, Singabakho Nxumalo reportedly said: "De Kock continues to serve the remainder of his life sentence on parole under the supervision of the department and subject to the conditions imposed on him by the department."

His lawyer, Juliun Knight, told The Sowetan he had last seen De Kock at Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria.

He has reportedly been at a private retirement home in Pretoria North called Ons Huis. On Wednesday, black workers reportedly confronted management over De Kock's presence there. De Kock was apparently admitted while the facility's matron, Elize Mans, was on leave.

"Unlike other residents, there was no evaluation done on him or history provided," said one worker.

On Wednesday, the workers said they would no longer serve De Kock.

"We told them that we would not be able to assist him... We felt that our lives were in danger. We were scared. We told them we don't want to serve him."

Another worker told The Sowetan: "They think we do not know our history. They think we are stupid."

A female worker said: "He killed many people that if there are others who want him dead we would be in the line of fire."

De Kock reportedly left Ons Huis on Wednesday accompanies by six men and three cars.