    More Than A Musical Legend, He Was A Friend -- Jackson Mthembu At Ray Phiri's Funeral

    Speakers at the funeral include Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbethe, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

    22/07/2017 09:39 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago
    Dueanna Mambana/HuffPost SA

    The funeral of world-renowned musician, Ray Phiri is underway at the Mbombela Stadium.

    Phiri's family, friends and fans have arrived to pay tribute to Phiri early on Saturday morning.

    Speakers on the programme include his friend and legendary musician, Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbethe, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa. His close friend Tim Modise will MC the funeral.

    ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu was in attendance, as well as several other government officials.

    Dorothy Masuku and Stimela will give musical tributes.

    Phiri will be laid to rest at the Hero's Acre after the service.

    Ray Phiri's funeral

