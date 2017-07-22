All Sections
    Ray Phiri's Send-Off Attended By A-List Artists And Politicians

    ANC, EFF leaders stand side by side with his old band members as

    22/07/2017 15:23 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Pontsho Mabena/HuffPost SA

    Musician Ray Phiri's funeral is a star-studded event as the who's who of showbiz and politicians gather in the Mbombela Stadium precinct in Mbombela to bid him farewell.

    The funeral, which is a special official provincial send-off, is currently underway.

    Music legends and Phiri's friends, Don Mattera, Dorothy Masuku, Babsy Mlangeni and Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse have paid touching tributes to the 70-year-old who died of lung cancer.

    Mercy Phakela and John Selolwane are also at the funeral.

    Music group, Stimela, co-founded by Phiri, took to the stage and performed in his honour.

    Also at the funeral are businessman and friend to Phiri, Robert Gumede and his wife, Portia. Dudu Motlanthe, ex-wife of former President Kgalema Motlanthe, is also at the Mbombela Stadium.

    Jackson Mthembu, Dali Mpofu and Pinky Phosa are also in attendance. Leaders of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and MP's Julius Malema, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Fana Mokoena are also at Mbombela Stadium to pay respects to the world-renowned artist.

    In her tribute, Baleka Mbete, speaker of Parliament said Phiri was a socially conscious artist who never believed in sloganeering.

    All images of the funeral proceedings by Duenna Mambana

