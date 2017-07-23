All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Here Are Some Of The Hilarious Things People Have Said About Mzwakhe Mbuli Missing Ray Phiri's Funeral

    People won't leave Mzwakhe Mbuli alone and it's too much 😂 😂

    23/07/2017 08:29 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Masi Losi/Getty Images

    It would seem as if South Africans are not yet ready to leave Mzwakhe Mbuli alone just yet.

    Following the death of the legendary musician, Ray Phiri, Mbuli who is a poet, was among the first celebrities to convey condolences to Phiri's family and friends via the media. He did interviews with various TV stations where he spoke about the musician's passing.

    But that was not to be for long, not if Power FM sports presenter, Thabiso Mosia could help it.

    Mosia took to Twitter and accused Mbuli of cashing in on the funeral of celebrities. At the time, Mosia said he was saddened to hear that Mbuli had already started talking about Phiri's death. He then released "files" on what Mbuli got up to during kwaito artist, Mduduzi "Mandoza" Tshabalala's funeral.

    Since then, Tweeps have monitored Mbuli's movements to make sure he doesn't make surprises appearances in Mbombela where Phiri's memorial service and the funeral took place.

    Here are some of the funniest tweets on how South Africans are handling the matter:

    Y'all are just too much on the spice man. Wow 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 😂😂😂😂

    MORE:EntertainmentRay PhiriRay Phiri funeral