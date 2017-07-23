Train Yourself Frugal Part 2: Reach Savings Success With These 7 Steps

It's never too late to learn healthy spending and saving, tips and tricks. Last week we shared 7 habits you should drop to get the ball rolling on your savings plan. This week, we share with you 7 money habits you should adopt to help you get back on your feet. Balance your books by embracing healthier saving practises, so let us get you from broke to rolling in the dough. Follow these 7 tips and tricks and you'll be on your way to financial success.

Day 1: Ditch The Monthly Shop

Instead of buying your groceries monthly and letting them rot in the fridge, purchase them weekly and get the most out of your buck. This will help you buy what you need, when you need it. Track your weekly budget to make sure you're not spending more than you can afford.

Day 2: Turn Sundays Into Meal Prep Days

Stop yourself from buying takeaways. Sundays are a good time to plan and pack your meals for the week. The idea is to make easy and affordable meals that take as little time as possible to prepare.

Day 3: The Best Things In Life Are Free

Asking for free samples isn't tacky – it's savings smart. If you're going to spend on an expensive beauty product, it's best to ask for a sample before you spend hundreds on a full sized product. Visit your nearest beauty counter for free samples and, if you're really nice, they might throw in an extra sample or two.

Day 4: Know Your Credit Rating

One way to know if your finances are in order is to get access to your credit rating report. Organisations such as Experian and TransUnion offer you the option of downloading a credit rating report that will inform you about personal credit information – everything from whether you owe any creditors to whether you're blacklisted. With a good credit rating, you have a better chance of getting that home loan with lower interest rates.

Day 5: Show Some Loyalty

While some people view loyalty cards as a nuisance, if you're serious about maximising them, you can get great savings on anything from spa days to hotel stays. Find out about loyalty programmes offered at the shops you frequent most often and learn about how you can optimise the discounts and savings on offer.

Day 6: Brunch, Don't Lunch

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But, did you know it's the cheapest? If you're in the habit of eating out with friends every weekend, skip the lunch queues and dinner dates and opt for a brunch instead. Who knew breakfast could help you save cash?

Day 7: Find Some Help

If you're drowning in debt and still struggling to fix your finances, it's time to reach out for help. Speak to your bank about finding a reputable debt counsellor or financial advisor for assistance. Sometimes hearing a professional's point of view can change the way you look at your finances.

