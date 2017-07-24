After Learning To Walk Again, Cici Is Already Making Music And We Cannot Wait To Hear More

Cici performs during the 2016/17 PSL MTN8 launch at the Tin Factory on August 18, 2016 in Johannesburg.

Less than a month after she announced her move to Ambitiouz Entertainment, Cici has already released a single which we can almost say without a doubt, promises to be a hit.

The song, "Iqiniso", which will be part of her new album, was released on July 20.

Cici, whose real name is Busisiwe Thwala, has titled her upcoming album "Iqiniso".

Her new record label has taken to Twitter to thank fans for their support and for receiving the song well.

STILL on number on iTunes....#Iqiniso by @cici_worldwide has been receiving so muc love...



Thank you Family...https://t.co/Ep454BOShZ — Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) July 24, 2017

In June, Cici laid a common assault charge against kwaito legend, Arthur Mafokate, after he allegedly dragged her with his car during an argument.

She needed a pelvic replacement following the incident and had to undergo therapy to learn to walk again.

People have applauded her for speaking out against the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Mafokate who was her boyfriend at the time.

And if the tweets are anything to go by, South Africans love Cici's new sound and cannot wait to hear more from her.

This is good! Cici should stick to this sound, not that gyrating stuff she was dong with 999. pic.twitter.com/jS5voKB0NC — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) July 22, 2017

Wow love this song 😍 talk about good change shame pic.twitter.com/TfHCVvL6Oe — 💞💮Fluffy Bubu💮💞 (@bucymjadu) July 23, 2017

