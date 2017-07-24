ANC: Regulate Political Party Funding

South African Parliament speaker Baleka Mbete (L) talks with African National Congress Treasury General Zweli Mkhize (R) at the opening session of the South African ruling party African National Congress policy conference on June 30, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. / AFP PHOTO / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA (Photo credit should read GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP/Getty Images)

The ANC wants the private financing of political parties to be regulated and more transparency concerning the financing of political parties, News24 reported. The party also wants "enhanced public funding for activities that promote and support democracy".

ANC Treasurer General, Zweli Mkhize, reportedly said in a statement that these were the submissions the party made to Parliament, in attempts to reform political party funding.

"...the secrecy that clouds political party financing has, in recent times, fuelled perceptions that anonymous donations from masked sources subvert democratic processes, lead to a manipulation of public policy positions in favour of those private interests and dilute the voice of citizens... Party finances must be open to public scrutiny and discussions engaged on the desirability of donations from, amongst other categories, foreign interests or from companies that conduct substantial business with the state."

Parliament's committee on political party funding has reportedly extended its deadline for public submissions to Monday, just four days after the initial closing date of June 21. The committee will schedule time for oral submissions to be presented.

The ad hoc committee was reportedly established on June 6 by the National Assembly and consists of 11 members. It was established to investigate the public and private funding of political parties, and whether legislation governing this needs to be changed. It will report back to the National Assembly at the end of November.

"The African National Congress appreciates the current fiscal constraints and thus the need to revise current allocations to political party funding without sacrificing other important public priorities," Mkhize reportedly said.