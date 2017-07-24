Best Of HuffPost On 24 July: 9 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. So it turns out that Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama not only asked the Guptas for funding, but also received instructions from the family's spin machinery. That's according to the latest Gupta leaks which allege Mngxitama was told to investigate the source of BizNews editor Alec Hogg's funding. Hogg is a fervert Gupta critic. Read here.

2. We are now officially in a dictatorship, says death-threatened ANC MP Makhosi Khozi. She continues to speak out, calling for a secret ballot in the vote of no-confidence in President Jacob Zuma, despite charges being brought against her. Read here.

3. Confused about the sheer number of investigations into Eskom over alleged corruption and state capture? Here's all you need to know about probes into the power parastatal. Read here.

4. Hlaudi Motsoeneng really is a card. An expensive one, as the interim board at the SABC is finding out. "In the interest of good governance, we can only hope that the interim board is appointed on a permanent basis to continue their task in restoring confidence at the public broadcaster" blogged ANC Youth League's Sibusiso Mtungwa. Read here.

5. ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu is refusing to say which way she will vote in the motion of no confidence in the pres on August 8. She did say, however, that corruption is a "corrosive disease" and said Zuma and his cronies should face investigations. Read here.

6. There was fresh hope of a cure or vaccine for HIV/Aids after a South African child born with the virus managed to suppress it for most of his or her life -- without the need for drugs. The child had one big boost shortly after they were born and then no drugs for eight and a half years. Read here.

7. In June, Cici had to undergo a pelvic replacement and learn to walk again after being allegedly assaulted by her former boyfriend, kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate. Now she is about to release her first single under Ambitiouz Entertainment and we reckon it's a sure hit. Read here.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA ï¿½ AUGUST 18: Cici performs during the 2016/17 PSL MTN8 launch at the Tin Factory on August 18, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. During the event, MTN SA Chief Consumer Officer; Larry Annette announced the renewal of the MTN8 sponsorship for five more years. (Photo by Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu)

8. It's hard not to feel emotional after learning the parents of Charlie Gard, who had been fighting for the right to take their 11-month-old boy to the US for medical treatment, have given up the fight. A lawyer representing the couple told the High Court in the UK that "time had run out" for the baby boy and that the couple had withdrawn their application to take him overseas. Read here.

9. 702's Xolani Gwala says the company's pathetic apology over a "despicable" racist tweet just isn't good enough -- and people on social media totally agree. The tweet compared black toddlers to dogs and asked: "Who's cuter". Read here.