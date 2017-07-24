'Idols SA' Has Only Been Back For Three Weeks But People Already Miss 'Date My Family'

Three weeks after the return of "Idols SA" to TV, South Africans have called on Mzansi Magic to bring back its popular dating show, "Date My Family".

Mzansi Magic has owned Sunday night TV with its local shows "Date My Family" and "Our Perfect Wedding" making it to the top trends week after week.

However, the return of "Idols SA" meant that "Date My Family", known popularly on social media as DMF, takes a break as the shows air in the same time slot. But people are not coping with the change.

While the music competition aired on Sunday evening, tweeps called for their favourite show to be returned and be returned now.

The show helps singletons find love by sending them on dates with their potential partner's family. Drama is often the order of the day in most of the episodes. Clearly, South Africans miss their weekly dose of spice.

This #IdolsSA is being forced down our throats. We want #DateMyFamily. — IG: ConceptSixty5 (@Sentletse) July 23, 2017

Fam, "Idols SA" is only still in the audition stages. It will be a while until the finale. We can only wish you luck and hope you can find something else to do in the meantime because it promises to be a long wait.