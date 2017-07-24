Lady Zamar Is King Of The Love Song

By Phuti Mathobela

Songstress Lady Zamar entered several singing competitions in high school but never walked away with a trophy. However, she remained determined to pursue her music dream.

The singer, whose given name is Yamikani Banda, was born in Tembisa and raised in Pretoria, where she fell in love with music at the tender age of 12.

Today she describes herself as a perfectionist who wants to ensure that every song resonates with her audience. In March this year she released her solo debut album, "King Zamar", whose title she says is inspired by her feminism.

"I am obsessed with music and when it comes to my own, I don't mind spending all my time in studio making sure that it's flawless," she said, adding that she was hoping to inspire many people with the album which includes the hit song "Love Is Blind". She is currently promoting her latest single, "My Baby".

Looking cheerful and glowing in her stylish black jumpsuit for her interview at the City Press offices, Lady Zamar talks about her career and passion for philanthropy. She says she wants to use her platform and talent to represent women.

The animated singer started making headlines in 2015 when she featured on the popular song, "Mamelodi", alongside Junior Taurus. "Releasing my duo album, Cotton Candy, with DJ Junior Taurus was my big break into the entertainment industry," she says.

The talented vocalist has also worked with Prince Kaybee and Lulo Café to produce the hits "Charlotte" and "Dark Shadows".

Asked what her motto in life is, Lady Zamar said: "The word 'impossible' is just a word.

"Anything can be achieved and when you trust your work, you will go places."

This story originally appeared in City Press #Trending.