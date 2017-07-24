Makhosi Khoza: We Are Officially In A Dictatorship

African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Makhosi Khoza has stood by her decision to call for a secret ballot in a vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma, even though charges are being brought against her by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

In her latest Facebook post on Monday, Khoza said her call for a secret ballot "was correct" because she foresaw that other ANC MPs would be intimidated to vote in favour of the president.

"Whether the Speaker [Baleka Mbete] decides in favour of a secret ballot or transparent voting no longer matters. My charge is directing her to decide in a particular way to ensure a specific outcome," Khoza said.

She reiterated that her being charged is about ensuring "specific outcomes" when the vote goes to parliament.

"They threatened to kill me. I exposed them. They tried everything to silence me. They failed. They accuse me of having political allegiance elsewhere because I hate corruption because of its devastating effects on the poor," Khoza said.

"I believe in the government of the people where ANC leaders collectively decide who is deployed or removed. In this case, kleptocracy is evident. The three of the top six ANC national leadership disowned the decision of the president."

Khoza dismissed allegations that she is supporting opposition parties.

"I remain a loyal and informed member of the ANC. I'm supporting the people who marched on the 7 April 2017. I'm supporting South Africans. South Africans are my motive forces not counter revolutionaries," Khoza said.

"There is no section of the ANC that says support leaders who have lost credibility. We are officially in a dictatorship when ethical voices are suppressed. We are officially in a dictatorship when choosing the people over amoral leadership is treasonous."

Last week, the ANC in KZN announced they would be bringing charges against Khoza for her public statements calling for Zuma to step down. Speaking out on problems in the ANC has also led to death threats being levelled against Khoza and members of her family.