Not Only Did Mngxitama Meet The Gupts, He Took A Brief From Them Too

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama (2nd L) and BLF members listen to MiWay Insurance Company CEO Rene Otto (C) following a meeting in Centurion on July 21, 2017, after BLF members held a picket to protest against a racist email allegedly written by one of the company's employees.

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama not only met with Gupta allies and asked for funding, but also appears to have received a brief from the Gupta spin machinery, News24 reported on Monday.

This was according to new information emerging from the Gupta Leaks.

Mngxitama reportedly received an email from an address, teammedia2016@gmail.com, which News24 reported appears to be a shared media account between the Guptas, Bell Pottinger, and other staff.

In the email, titled "Peter Bruce", an opinion piece written by the Tiso Blackstar editor-at-large was circulated. It was based on a lawyers letter sent by the Guptas to Biznews editor Alec Hogg. Hogg had published a letter sent to him by London-based firm Schillings on the Gupta's behalf, on his website.

In Bruce's piece, he reportedly said the letter to Hogg would backfire as it would "intensify efforts to prove the Gupta/Zuma links the London lawyers say don't exist", and said a trial would open up opportunities to probe the Gupta activities further.

In the email, Mngxitama is asked: "Pls see, and the part where he writes about Alex [sic] Hogg funders, can you write on this something and send some questions to him, for source of funding, legal/illegal, who are the funders. Thanks."

Journalists from The New Age reportedly followed up, sending Bruce and Hogg questions about Hogg's funding.

Mngxitama told News24 he did not know what they were talking about, and did not respond to emailed questions.