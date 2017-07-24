Thanks To West Ink Records, Babes Wodumo Does Not Have A PR Company Again

It may have only been a month since Babes Wodumo joined public relations company, African Star Communications, but believe it or not, she is no longer on the company's client list and people have blamed her record label for it.

In June, Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, missed the Black Entertainments (BET) Awards after failing to apply for a visa on time.

Simelane is signed under West Ink Records owned by her partner, Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo.

During a press conference held in Durban to address the visa drama, Maphumulo conceded that he had neglected the PR side of his company, but vowed to make things right.

"As far as PR is concerned, that's where the devil's work came into play. Everything was coming along well. Bookings and music are on par, it's just that I failed on the PR part which we are now working hard to fix," Maphumulo told the media.

It seems the Big Nuz member may have changed his mind.

African Star, which is owned by PR heavyweight Farah Fortune, said it could not agree with West Ink's request that all its artists be represented by it.



"However due to our company policy on record labels and the fact that we only take on approximately 10 celeb clients at a time, we are unable to accommodate further," the company said in the statement.

While distressed by the news, in true Babes Wodumo style, Simelane was out living it up carefree.

It's Saturday....Been a long week.Im bout to slide off into a lil vibe #THE BEST BABES❤💚💜 pic.twitter.com/QaoM7WJxpD — Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO) July 22, 2017

Relaxing 💋 A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

We really hope the couple can make a decision about Simelane's future and actually stick to it.