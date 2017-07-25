Best Of HuffPost On 25 July: 9 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. A parliamentary probe into alleged dodgy dealings at Eskom kicked off and MPs demanded that Duduzane Zuma and the Guptas be called to give evidence. Will they be called or will the committee chicken out? We'll have to wait and see. Read here.

2. Government can only do so much to fight violence against women and children, Minister for Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu told HuffPost SA. Then it's up to communities and victims to "break the silence". Read here.

3. Now that a book on Nelson Mandela's last years, written by his doctor, has been pulled, we can admit there are some things we would have liked to have known. Some social media peeps agree, while others say he should be left to RIP. Read here.

The late,former South African President Nelson Mandela and wife Graca Machel.

4. There are some crucial things SA needs to do to get out of its economic slump, reduce unemployment and fill a skills shortage, says the OECD. "You have a bunch of people unemployed and at the same time, companies are complaining they can't get the necessary skills," says secretary-general Angel Gurria. Read here.

5. Speaking of money, we need to get away from our "now, now, now" mentality when it comes to buying all the good things in life, says Tshepo Kgapane. "Some South Africans are trapped by a consumption mentality. We want everything now. Clothes, cars, houses, holidays and gadgets," he writes. Read here.

You can't always get what you want.

6. The family of Ahmed Timol feel overwhelmed and upset by revelations from an inquest into the anti-apartheid activist, they told HuffPost SA. Timol died in 1971 while in police custody at John Vorster Square, either by committing suicide or -- as the family claims -- by being thrown off the 10th floor of a building. Read here.

Imtiaz Cajee, the nephew of Ahmed Timol.

7. Kenny Kunene's baby billionaire son Remo Kunene is only 10 weeks old but already has 7,000 followers on Instagram. His parents spent R80,000 on a Jeremy Scott Cybex black-and-gold pram, and R8,000 for a Louis Vuitton towel. What recession? Read here.

8. Why and how Eskom paid monies to Trillian is the R500 million question, reckons Kwame Botchway. "It would take a lethal combination of intellectual dishonesty and treachery for any South African to deny the glaring influence the Guptas wield over Eskom." Read here.

Ivanka Trump.

9. Oh no, no, NO Ivanka Trump. The US pres's daughter tried really hard to come across all intellectual by quoting Einstein. But she got it wrong. He did not say that. Read here.