Eskom Probe Delayed: 'We Don't Want to Leave Any Stone Unturned'

Electricity pylons are seen in front of the cooling towers at the Lethabo Thermal Power Station,an Eskom coal-burning power station near Sasolburg in the northern Free State province, March 2, 2016.

The parliamentary inquiry into Eskom has been pushed back to allow for further preparations ahead of the start of the official investigation.

Civil society groups OUTA, the South African Council Of Churches and the State Capacity Research Group started the inquiry into Eskom by giving their respective presentations into alleged state capture on Tuesday.

The inquiry was due to begin with consultations with people and groups involved before starting the official probe.

Acting chairperson of the portfolio committee on public enterprises, Daphne Rantho, said the inquiry will not start on August 1 as planned.

Read: These are all the probes Eskom's facing

"This is a not a straight forward process, it is very complex for us. It is very extensive and very technical," Rantho said.

She was speaking ahead of a briefing by the South African Council of Churches, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and the State Capacity Research Project in Parliament on Tuesday. The briefing focused on the findings of each institution's report.

In May, the committee took a decision to probe issues of governance and the reappointment of former Eskom boss, Brian Molefe.

"We realised it is important for us to engage with experts and organisations that have done some work on the state capture phenomenon. Looking at the sensitivity of the issues, we thought we do not want to do this as a by the way issue. We don't want to leave any stone unturned," Rantho said.

The SACC's Unburdening Panel report is based on the accounts of public servants and their experiences with corruption and fraud. Meanwhile, Outa's "No Room to Hide" is a dossier which sets out to outline a case against President Jacob Zuma, highlighting his involvement in state capture.

The State Capacity Research Project's 'Betrayal of a Promise' report provides the trajectory of state capture and shows how various government institutions and officials were used for the benefit of the Gupta family.

Eskom features prominently in each report.