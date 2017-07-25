It's Raining Engagement Rings In Celebville -- 3 Of Your Faves Recently Said 'Yes'

Pearl Modiadie is one of a trip of celeb couples about to walk down the aisle.

Brush up your step and get out your Sunday best -- It may be wedding o'clock in celebville and we can barely hold our excitement.

It seems Mrs Minnie Dlamini-Jones will soon have company in the celeb newly-weds lounge when these celebs get to say their "I do's" sooner or later.

In just the last week, two of our faves said yes and we cannot wait to watch them walk down the aisle and seal the deal.

Thando Thabethe:

Actress and presenter Thando Thebethe took to Instagram on Saturday and announced her engagement in the sweetest and most unsuspecting manner. On her post, she thanked her fiance, Frans Mashao for her sparkly diamond ring.

She said Mashao had proposed to her during her time in Ibiza, but only gave her the ring when they returned home.

Bontle Modiselle:

Modiselle and her beau, Ricardo Moloi celebrated their engagement over the weekend after Moloi, who is known popularly as Priddy Ugly, proposed.

The couple told Zkhiphani.com that the wedding will be an intimate affair.

"We've had so many reality show offers but have turned down all of them because what happens between the two of us stays between the two of us. That's how we've been able to stay together for so long because we've kept everything intimate between the two of us," Moloi told the publication.

Pearl Modiadie:

The TV presenter broke off her engagement a few months after saying yes to Nkululeko Buthelezi in 2016.

The pair reconnected in April this year. They are, once again, engaged to be married.

If Thembisa Mdoda would be covering these A-listers' wedding on her Mzansi Magic wedding show, Our Perfect Wedding, we can almost guarantee that she'd be a very busy woman come the next wedding season because it is clearly raining engagements rings in celebville and it's so cute.