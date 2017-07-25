Kenny Kunene's Baby Billionaire May Well Be Our Version Of Asahd Khaled And We Love It

Asahd Tuck Khaled has probably already made it as the most successful baby. And in SA we have someone following right in his tiny footsteps. Ten-week-old Remo Kunene has arrived and is ready to claim his spot.

Remo is South African businessperson Kenny Kunene and wife Whitney's newborn.

We first met Asahd when his father, U.S DJ and producer DJ Khaled broadcast his birth live on Snapchat.

At just nine months old and with over a million Instagram followers, baby Asahd has already landed a job many of us can only dream of -- he's the executive producer of his father's platinum selling album, "Grateful".

Asahd also features in the album with a song called "Asahd Talk".

He's got a taste for the finer things in life and an expensive fashion sense, from Gucci suits to Louis Vuitton bags.

Fam, even before he's able to say his own name, Asahd has already accompanied his father on some of his biggest performances, including the Black Entertainment (BET) Awards stage.

He also hangs out with some of the US's who's who, including Rihanna and Gucci Mane.

But wait. Here comes baby Remo...

We bet you never had a towel for R8,000 as a baby.

Known on Instagram as Baby Billionaire, Remo has almost 7,000 followers on the social media platform.

His parents spent R80,000 on a Jeremy Scott Cybex black-and-gold pram, and R8,000 for a Louis Vuitton towel.

His father previously said: "Only the best for Baby Billionaire -- German cars and Italian clothes."

If these babies are already living it up before they even know it, we cannot wait to see their sweet 16 birthday parties (if those will still be fashionable then).

Remo may only be 10 weeks old and not have a million followers on social media, but we can definitely say we have our very own famous baby.