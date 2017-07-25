The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to bring charges against party MP Makhosi Khoza today.

Last week, the party announced they would be bringing charges against Khoza for her public statements calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down. Speaking out on problems in the ANC has also led to death threats being leveled against Khoza and members of her family.

But it is still unclear what the charges are.

The Provincial Executive Committee last week decided that Khoza's conduct is opposed to the National Policy Conference and the consultative meeting of the ANC, bringing the party into disrepute.

In an interview with the HuffPost SA last week, Khoza said she did not know what the party would charge her for.

"If I speak in my capacity of Member of Parliament and not representing the ANC, how do they charge me as a Member of Parliament speaking on matters affecting the country as a public representative?" she said.

But Khoza said the the branch would be charging her because they wanted to ensure President Jacob Zuma survived the August 8 secret ballot vote in Parliament.

"They are doing this obviously to silence me. It's directly related to the August 8 vote," she said. "They are trying to control the outcome of August 8."

Khoza alleged other MPs have also been intimidated to get them to vote a certain way.

"There's been a lot of intimidation of MPs and I think the reason why I'm being charged is because they are trying to intimidate all other ANC MPs so they don't vote against [Zuma] in the vote of no confidence," she said.

"This is not just about Makhosi Khoza, it's about all MPs, how they should be voting. They want to make an example," she said.