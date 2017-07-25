Now That The Book Has Been Pulled, Some Of Us Are Kind Of Curious About Mandela's Last Years

Oh boy someone somewhere has a very strong headache.

Mandela's Last Years has been pulled and now none of us (except the lucky few who had it already) will be able to find out what happened during that last couple of years before the late statesman died.

On Sunday, Nelson Mandela's doctor and the author of the book, Vejay Ramlakan, told eNCA that the story was an interesting one because Mandela was faced with tough medical conditions and conquered them.

"The story of Madiba's last years is actually in a sense more impressive than when he was a fit human being because the strength and determination, the unconquerable fortitude, the approach he had to his mortality was fascinating. It was a gripping story, it was one miracle after another," said Ramlakan.

Whether it was fascinating or not, we will never know for sure. Graça Machel, Mandela's widowed wife and Madiba's grandson Mandla, threatened to take legal action against the author for breaching doctor/ patient confidentiality. Machel said she was not consulted and neither were the executors of Madiba's estate. Penguin Random House South Africa (PRHSA) then decided to withdraw it out of respect for the family.

"PRHSA accepted Mandela's Last Years for publication after the author Vejay Ramlakan advised the publisher that he had been requested by Mr Mandela's family to publish the book. The book was meant to portray Nelson Mandela's courage and strength until the very end of his life, and was in no way intended to be disrespectful," it said.

Ramlakan claimed he wrote the book after he was requested to by some family members, whom he refused to name.

"I would not like to disclose the dynamic of the family and who requested us. I think it is irrelevant. We have said that we received permission from the family," he said to eNCA on Sunday.

Ramlakan said he had no regrets because he was telling the greatest story.

"No! Why should I have regrets because I'm telling one of the greatest stories ever of a global icon, the greatest human being who's lived," Ramlakan said.

The greatest story no one will get to read and some people are OK with that.

'Mandela's last years' Book shouldn't even be in existence. People want to know every aspect of the Man's life like he's Jesus or something. pic.twitter.com/Wu40gKyvq4 — IG:Siyabulela_kumkan (@KumKan99) July 24, 2017

Dr Vejay Ramlakan who wrote Mandela's Last Years is a bloody leech. It's not his bloody story to narrate! Anything to get himself 💰💴💵 v'tsek — Gaopalelwe Ditinti (@DitintiG) July 24, 2017

What do people want to know about Mandela's Last Years the man is gone let him rest in peace. He deserves it. — Herbert (@ThaBoss79659022) July 24, 2017

But others aren't and if they had the chance they would definitely read it and it might be because now it's hot property.

Now i really want to read this "Mandela's Last Years" book. Eh! — linda zwane (@sherbet_sj) July 25, 2017

We love Tata n would love to read Mandela's last years, I can't believe hw selfish graca is, perhaps she's hiding some smallanyana u knw wat — War Horse (@Shnaitl) July 24, 2017

Hey Black Twitter, please share the 'copy' of the controversial book - Mandela's Last Years. We deserve to know the hidden details! pic.twitter.com/JnASvbNoPt — ♛The Trillest King♛ (@TumediTreezy) July 24, 2017

I am patiently waiting for the 'Mandela's last years' book to be leaked like GuptaLeakes. — S.K (@sifisokhuboni) July 25, 2017

While some people seem to be of the view that the book is worth a lot more now that it's probably heading to the black market, for now, most of our Twitter followers seem to be of the view that it's not worth a cent.

If you could get your hands on Mandela's Last Years, how much would you be willing to pay for it? It sold at R230. — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) July 25, 2017

This story will be updated with the final results of the poll.