Trevor Noah Is Not Dead -- He's In JAY-Z's Documentary, 'Footnotes: The Story of OJ'

A U.S. fake news website was never ready for Trevor Noah when it published a fabricated story about him dying in a shooting.
The site claimed that Noah had been shot by a fan in Orlando while signing autographs after a concert.
Noah took to Twitter to respond to the headlines, and his response was a classic.
Fake News. I shot them pic.twitter.com/3Elc0dP8gs— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) July 24, 2017
Since his arrival in the U.S., comedian Noah has been making a name for himself and flying the South African flag high.
The Daily Show host recently revealed in an interview with Metro FM that JAY-Z had requested to feature him in his documentary, "Footnotes: The Story of OJ", which was released with his latest album, "4:44".
The documentary is only available on Tidal, JAY-Z's online streaming service. This teaser (in which Noah appears) is all the reason you need to watch the full doccie.
Watch @S_C_'s "Footnotes for 'Kill Jay Z'" https://t.co/We5OlPBrLl pic.twitter.com/yFh2gvaVkR— TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) July 24, 2017
From August 10, Noah will treat his South African to three shows at the Ticketpro Dome. He will also make a stop in Durban on August 13.
Slay on, Trevor!