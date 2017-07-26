ANC MP Makhosi Khoza Officially Charged With Ill-Discipline

Charges have been leveled against ANC MP Makhosi Khoza.

Khoza told HuffPost SA on Wednesday that the ANC's provincial executive committee in KwaZulu-Natal have served her with a charge sheet.

The charges are related to ill-discipline.

"They've made attachments of my Facebook posts," Khoza said.

Last week, the party announced they would be bringing charges against Khoza for her public statements calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down. Speaking out on problems in the ANC has also led to death threats being leveled against Khoza and members of her family.

This is a developing story.