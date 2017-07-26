Best Of HuffPost On 26 July: 9 Stories You Should Catch

1. Outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza was formally charged by the party for calling on President Jacob Zuma to step down. You heard it here first, folks. Read here.

2. If we don't do something about state capture soon, we are heading for a "10-year disaster" says former finance minsister Pravin Gordhan. "This kind of stealing from the public purse impacts on every single citizen." Read here.

3. The tables are turned, with the ANC demanding a motion of no confidence in Western Cape Premier Helen Zille to be held by secret ballot. The DA says they didn't do the paperwork in time, and anyways, they are standing by their wo(man). Read here.

4. Maybe you are a bit lost about all the probes into Eskom's (alleged) dodgy dealings. Here's a recap of why the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma should appear before the parliamentary inquiry, amid fears parly is chickening out of calling them. Read here.

5. Grace and Robert Mugabe's two rowdy sons were evicted from a posh Sandton apartment block for cavorting all night long. Apparently, according to Mrs M, their behaviour is due to a "spirit" that is luring them into a life of sin. New one to us. Read here.

6. Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi, has promised that no learners will be expelled because of their hair, after a Kempton Park high school tried to have pupils wearing braids removed. It's the latest in a string of schools discriminating against natural hair. Read here.

7. It's wedding day in Celebville with three of our faves, Thando Thebethe, Bontle Modiselle and Pearl Modiadie, soon saying "I do." So cute. Read here.

8. Will the common refrain of "I feared for my life" that lets American police get away with shooting defenceless black people work in the case of Justine Damond? Collette Gee doesn't think so. "I can already see that this case is unfolding unlike any other police shooting that we have come across," she writes. Read here.

9. Donald Trump's budget cuts could have a really bad impact on work to reduce HIV and AIDS in South Africa. His proposed 2018 budget would reportedly cut the US' contribution to the global fight against HIV and Aids by almost $1 billion. Read here.